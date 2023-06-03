Western Christian boys win Class 1A soccer championship

For the first time ever, Western Christian is bringing home a soccer state title.
For the first time ever, Western Christian is bringing home a soccer state title.
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:48 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) - For the first time ever, the Western Christian Wolfpack has won the Class 1A soccer championship.

The first half saw plenty of shots on goal for both teams, but both ended up going into the second half 0 - 0. The Wolfpack quickly came out with a goal at the beginning of the second half and extended their lead a few minutes later with another one. In the end, the score came out Western Christian 2 and Gladbrook-Reinbeck 0.

The Wolfpack, with an overall record of 14-2, made it to the championship game after winning the Class 1A quarterfinal against Treynor before taking down Regina in a penalty kick shootout. The Rebels actually came into the championship with an undefeated record.

Western Christian had two straight championship appearances before this, but lost in the last two.

KTIV SportsFource was at the championship game this morning and will have the latest highlights tonight on News 4.

