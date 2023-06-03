X’s fall to Kane County to open home stand

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After jumping out to a hot start the Explorers have hit the skids, the X’s entered the day 3-7 in their last ten games. Sioux City was hoping a return home would be the remedy. And things looked to be that way early on.

Although down 1 initially, Eury Perez, and Jake Sanford smacked back-to-back doubles scoring 2, and giving the X’s a 2-1 lead.

That lead would hold till the ninth inning when T.J. Bennet launched a solo shot to lead off the inning tying the game at 2 a piece. A two out wild pitch would allow the go ahead run to score giving Kane County a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half Chase Harris would reach on a single and find himself on second base after an error with 2 outs. But that’s all the further Harris would get as the Cougars took the 3-2 victory.

Sioux City drops to 11-9 on the season, the two teams face off again on Saturday June 3rd, first pitch is set for 6:05 pm at Lerwis and Clark Park.

