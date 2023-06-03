X’s fall to Kane County to open home stand

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -After jumping out to a hot start the Explorers have hit the skids, the X’s entered the day 3-7 in their last ten games. Sioux City was hoping a return home would be the remedy. And things looked to be that way early on.

Although down 1 initially, Eury Perez, and Jake Sanford smacked back-to-back doubles scoring 2, and giving the X’s a 2-1 lead.

That lead would hold till the ninth inning when T.J. Bennet launched a solo shot to lead off the inning tying the game at 2 a piece. A two out wild pitch would allow the go ahead run to score giving Kane County a 3-2 lead.

In the bottom half Chase Harris would reach on a single and find himself on second base after an error with 2 outs. But that’s all the further Harris would get as the Cougars took the 3-2 victory.

Sioux City drops to 11-9 on the season, the two teams face off again on Saturday June 3rd, first pitch is set for 6:05 pm at Lerwis and Clark Park.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
From Sioux City to Nashville: How one Siouxlander got into the country music industry
Sioux City's RABGRAI logo and slogan.
Full lineup for Sioux City RAGBRAI concerts announced
A climber prepares to scale a rock wall at the gym
Management contract for climbing wall at Long Lines ends on June 30
Raymond Rogers
Man accused of Sgt Bluff murder returned to Woodbury County
The 2023 Gerber Baby contest runs through June 10. Babies must be between 0-48 months old.
The search is on for the 2023 Gerber Baby – here’s how to apply

Latest News

heelan advances to championship round
X'S FALL IN RETURN HOME
Bishop Heelan celebrates after a 4-1 win to advance to the Class 1A state championship game.
Bishop Heelan girls advance to Class 1A state championship game aiming for program’s second state title
Yankton's Payton Moser celebrates after scoring the Gazelles lone run at the SDHSAA State...
Siouxland squads represent at first ever SDHSAA State Softball Tournament