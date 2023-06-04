Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Tyson to lay off 262 South Dakota employees
The public who attended the dedication gathering around the fountain once it was turned on
Century-old fountain in Sioux City has found its home
Bear River State Park shared a photo on Facebook of the white bison calf and its mother.
‘1-in-10-million’ rare white bison calf born at Wyoming state park
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
Jose Gutierrez receiving his award from Sgt. Tom Gill of the SCPD
Group of Sioux City boys receive ‘Sioux City Appreciation Award’ for saving woman’s life

Latest News

Pickleball growth
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who pulled into his driveway
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says