Increasing clouds Monday with afternoon showers possible

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A few showers fell in Siouxland this morning followed by a bit of sunshine, then a few showers and thunderstorms popped up this afternoon.

We’ll continue to see those showers linger off tonight. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Clouds will increase in the daytime hours tomorrow. Showers become a possibility once again in the afternoon. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Monday night, those showers will trail off leaving us with partly cloudy skies. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Mostly sunny skies will start the day on Tuesday followed by, yet again, another chance for a few afternoon showers and thunderstorms. Highs will pick back up into the upper 80s.

Wednesday will bring us another chance for thundershowers during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

It appears we will stay dry and enjoy lots of sunshine on Thursday. We will warm up into the mid 80s for our highs.

Friday will begin quite sunny, but more clouds will push their way in throughout the day. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s.

Shower chances return Friday night with lows in the upper 50s.

