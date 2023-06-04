Pickleball Skyrockets in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Pickleball is one of the fastest growing sports, especially in the Siouxland area. With it being a combination of tennis, badminton and ping pong, the sport catches the eyes of all ages.

Many of those that have fallen in love with the sport started by trying to find something new after retirement. Karen Iseminger retired from her previous job and says she needed something to keep her occupied.

“When I retired, I read about it on Facebook so after 2 weeks of retirement I told my husband I can’t sit still this long,” Iseminger said. “So, I said I’m going to sign us up for pickleball, and that’s how we started.

The Siouxland Pickleball Association has been a big contributor as participants grew from 50 to 400 in the past three years.

Riverside Park is one of multiple locations around the area that have adapted to the game by making courts available for leagues and tournaments.

“We’re trying to encourage the growth as much as possible,” said Carolyn Ellwanger, the president of The Siouxland Pickleball Association. “We haven’t done much outreach yet, but because we’re getting these additional courts in South Sioux, we’re also going to be getting six more here this fall so we’re able to now expand on growth because of that.”

For those wanting to get involved, the Siouxland Pickleball Association provides free beginner lessons to those just wanting to learn about the sport and how to play.

“It keeps me busy, keeps me active and it’s great not only for those in retirement and empty nesters but as you can see at the tournament here, you’ll get younger and younger people playing the sport, so it really a sport for all ages,” says Randy Hansen, the former founder of the Siouxland Pickleball Association.

Pickleball has grown not only in the Siouxland area, but worldwide, it is a great and fun atmosphere to play in for all generations.

If you would like to know more about The Siouxland Pickleball Association and how to sign up, visit here for more information.

