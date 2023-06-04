Sioux City Council will discuss funding and maintaining the Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge crossing project

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 3:36 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) On Monday, the Sioux City City Council will discuss a resolution to a fund and maintain the Big Sioux Pedestrian Bridge crossing project.

This pedestrian bridge will connect the recreational trail system of Sioux City and Dakota Dunes and has a construction budget of $2.7 million dollars. The city will enter into a partnership with the Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District who will also contribute funds for the construction and maintenance of the bridge.

Private contributions and Destination Iowa grant funding will also be used to fund the project.

A little further south, the council will consider annexing land near Sergeant Bluff for the expansion of the City’s Southbridge Industrial Area. The land is located at 7700 Allison Avenue.

And the council will discuss salaries for fire department supervisors and unionized city transit workers.

