Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation

Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Dakota City, Nebraska (KTIV) An accident near a Nebraska Public Power District substation has caused a power outage for people in the area.

According to Dakota County Sheriff’s Office, a single vehicle accident near a power pole close to the substation caused the outage.

The substation is located at 1631 C Avenue and four people were in the vehicle. They were all taken to local hospital but their injuries don’t appear to be serious or life threatening. The Sheriff said speed may have been a factor in the accident.

