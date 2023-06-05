Cone Park now open for summer tubing

Cone Park announces that the tubing hill with be open in the summer.
By Taylor Deckert
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 12:44 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - School is out, summer is in. Cone Park’s summer tubing is now open for the season.

The 700-foot sledding hill has been transformed into a giant slide.

Summer tubing is open on Saturdays and Sundays from 1 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This year, they are also offering packages for private parties and birthdays. This will be its second year of tubing offered in the summer, creating year-round use of the hill.

Contact Sioux City Parks and Recreation for more information. Tubers must wear closed-toe shoes and be 42 inches tall. Click here for summer tubing ticket information.

Cone Park also offers a splash pad, an indoor lodge and will soon be home to the future mountain bike trails.

