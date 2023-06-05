‘It’s so fun’: Michael Keaton and Tim Burton plan to do ‘Beetlejuice 2’ just like the original

Warner Brothers announced that the sequel will open Sept. 6, 2024. (Source: CNN, Warner Bros. Pictures)
By Debra Worley
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 1:26 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Warner Bros. announced last month a long-awaited sequel to the 1988 classic “Beetlejuice” is in the works, and Michael Keaton and Tim Burton say they plan to stick closely to the original as they tackle the project.

Keaton spoke with Empire magazine and expressed his excitement about the project and working with Burton again.

“It’s so fun, it’s so great,” he told Empire. “And you know what it is? We’re doing it exactly like we did the first movie.”

Jenna Ortega will star as the daughter of Winona Ryder’s character Lydia from the original film. Ortega is best known for her portrayal of Wednesday Addams in the Netflix hit series “Wednesday.”

According to CNN, a Beetlejuice sequel has been in talks for years, with Burton and Keaton both hinting at a possible sequel as early as 2013.

“We both agreed, if it happens, it has to be done as close to the way we made it the first time,” Keaton told Empire.

The actor went on to tell the British magazine that “Beetlejuice” was the most fun he’s had working on a movie.

The film is currently projected to premiere in theaters Sept. 6, 2024. It’s unclear if the writers’ strike will impact the release date.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
The Siouxland Pickleball Association is finding more locations for tournaments and league play.
Pickleball Skyrockets in Siouxland
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
Tyson to lay off 262 South Dakota employees

Latest News

FILE - Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen speaks with the media as she arrives for an...
Biden praises Denmark for ‘standing up’ for Ukraine in war with Russia
FILE - The Microsoft logo is pictured outside the headquarters in Paris, on Jan. 8, 2021.
Thousands of users report problems with Microsoft Outlook
U.S. veterans attend the commemoration organized by the Best Defense Foundation at Utah Beach...
‘It was tough’: WWII veterans return to Utah Beach to commemorate D-Day
Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022.
Apple unveils sleek ‘Vision Pro’ goggles. Will it be what VR has been looking for?