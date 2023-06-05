Norfolk, NE fire kills 2 dogs

NORFOLK, Neb. (KTIV) - A house fire in northeast Nebraska resulted in the deaths of two dogs.

The Norfolk Fire Division says the fire was reported Sunday afternoon at about 5:45 p.m. at 910 W. Maple Ave in Norfolk. When firefighters arrived, heavy smoke was coming from the home.

Crews went into the house and encountered heavy heat and smoke, as well as an active fire at the rear of the house. It took them about 15 minutes to get the fire under control. Personnel spent an additional two hours at the home overhauling the structure and investigating the fire.

According to the fire division, the fire started in the house’s kitchen. Firefighters were able to contain the fire damage to the kitchen and the living room. The rest of the house had heavy smoke damage, but firefighters prevented the fire from burning into the basement and bedrooms.

No residents or fighters were injured, but two dogs did die in the fire.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.