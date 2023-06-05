SafePlace held 12th annual Drive Out Violence golf tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local non-profit helped “Drive Out Violence” at a local golf course.

Golfers gathered at the Sioux City Country Club for SafePlace’s 12th annual golf outing.

All of the proceeds from the event go to SafePlace’s shelter and outreach services in Sioux City.

While it benefits a Sioux City group, golfers came from far and wide to part.

“We have about 100 golfers this year. So we have golfers from Texas, Lousiana, Virginia, all over,” said the executive director at SafePlace, Stephanie Pickinpaugh.

SafePlace uses the money raised through the outing and an auction to help people in Siouxland that need a safe environment.

“You know its people that are facing some of the most traumatic experiences you can imagine. Imagine being in your own home and you don’t feel safe,” said SafePlace Board Member John Paulengel. “For us to be able to provide those people a safe environment for them to adapt and grow and have a better life. I don’t think there is anything that has a greater blessing.”

