Shower chances continue the next few days

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - We’ve consistently seen showers and thunderstorms pop up in the afternoon hours this past week and that will continue to be the case in the coming days.

Tonight, showers will linger off with lows in the lower 60s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around the rest of the night.

Partly cloudy skies will kick off our Tuesday. As we head into the afternoon, a few isolated thundershowers become a possibility. Highs will be around 90.

As things cool down for the day, the chance for showers also will diminish. Lows will be in the mid 60s.

Showers could be possible Wednesday morning with once again a greater chance during the afternoon hours for maybe a few thunderstorms. Highs will be in the upper 80s.

Thursday looks to start out fairly sunny, but showers become possible in the evening hours. We will warm up into the mid 80s.

We could stay fairly dry for our Friday, but later on Friday night rain becomes a possibility again.

Will the weekend stay dry or is there more rain chances in the forecast? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

