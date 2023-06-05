Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn

Christopher Winn
Christopher Winn(U.S. Marshals/MGN)
By Dean Welte
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 6:22 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Winn.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Winn is wanted out of Woodbury County for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is described as a 38-year-old man, 6′2″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Winn’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
The Siouxland Pickleball Association is finding more locations for tournaments and league play.
Pickleball Skyrockets in Siouxland

Latest News

Former Girl Scout camp now open to the public, adding to preserved lands in Northwest Iowa
SafePlace Annual Golf Tournament
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
SafePlace held their annual charity golf tournament at the Sioux City Country Club.
SafePlace held 12th annual Drive Out Violence golf tournament