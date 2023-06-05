Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The U.S. Marshals Service is asking for the public’s help finding Christopher Winn.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service Northern Iowa Fugitive Task Force, Winn is wanted out of Woodbury County for failure to register as a sex offender.

He is described as a 38-year-old man, 6′2″ tall and 160 pounds.

Anyone with information on Winn’s whereabouts should contact the U.S. Marshal Service’s tipline at (712) 252-0211 or email Siouxlands.Mostwanted@usdoj.gov. Callers can remain anonymous and the information provided remains confidential.

