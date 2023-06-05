Summer start off for Sioux City schools’ free meal program

By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 5:14 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was day one of Sioux City Community School District’s free meal program for kids from 1 to 18.

The program, which is funded by the USDA, has many stops throughout the Sioux City area.

Meals including breakfast and lunch are available Monday through Friday in June and July minus any holidays.

These meals help many kids that may be suffering from food insecurity.

“There is a need for those families that will help them with a meal. At least one meal a day during the summer can always help,” said Sioux City Schools Food Service Director Rich Luze.

Your child doesn’t have to be part of the Sioux City Community School District to get a free meal. You can learn more about the program and where you can pick up food here.

