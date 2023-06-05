Warm weather & afternoon showers stick around to open the week

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday everyone! We’re kicking off this week in a similar fashion to how we finished off last week, with warm temperatures and the possibility of afternoon showers to roll through Siouxland. On this Monday, we’ll start out mostly clear but see increasing cloud cover throughout the day. It’ll be hot, with highs reaching the upper 80s for many of us, but there is the potential for some scattered showers and thunderstorms to make their way through the viewing area in the afternoon hours. The winds will be nice and calm though, coming in from the east at around 5 mph.

The rain will have mostly cleared up by the time we get to Monday evening, making way for a partly cloudy and mild Monday night, with lows in the mid-60s for much of Siouxland. The winds will also continue to be blowing calmly at around 5 mph from the southeast.

The clouds will have cleared out a bit by Tuesday morning, and we’ll open our day with mostly sunny skies. It’ll get hot out there, with our highs peaking in the low 90s for many parts of Siouxland. However, we could once again see scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way through the viewing area in the afternoon. The winds will still be pretty calm though, blowing in from the southwest at around 5 mph.

We could see some of those showers and thunderstorms linger into Tuesday night, with the skies becoming mostly cloudy. It’ll be a pretty warm evening, with lows only dropping to the mid-to-upper 60s for much of the viewing area. We’ll also continue to see calm winds, coming in from the southeast at around 5 mph.

Some of that cloud cover will have cleared out by Wednesday morning, making way for a partly cloudy start to the day. It’ll get pretty warm once again, with highs expected to peak in the upper 80s across Siouxland. However, we also have the potential to see some more scattered showers and thunderstorms make their way through the viewing area. We’ll also continue to see fairly calm winds, coming from the east-northeast at around 5-10 mph.

The rain will have mostly cleared out by Wednesday night, but the clouds will stick around, leading to a mostly cloudy and mild evening with lows in the low 60s. After that, we get a clear and mostly sunny day Thursday before scattered shower chances come back into the forecast as we enter the weekend. Be sure to stay tuned to KTIV and the Storm Team 4 Weather App for additional details & updates!

