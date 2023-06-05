WATCH: Taylor Swift swallows bug during concert

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug.
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 2:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A surprise guest at Taylor Swift’s concert in Chicago Sunday night left her speechless.

While Swift was talking to the crowd, she suddenly started coughing and turned her back.

She then announced that she swallowed a bug, saying, “Oh, delicious,” which got a big laugh.

Seemingly embarrassed, Swift asked the crowd, “Is there any chance that none of you saw that?”

WARNING: The video may contain explicit language.

Taylor Swift stopped her Sunday show briefly because she swallowed a bug. (@CATALINAGARCIAH, TWITTER, TMX, CNN, @CatalinaGarciaH/Twitter/TMX)

Swift was eventually able to “shake it off” and continue on with the show.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
Resident injured in Iowa building collapse where 3 died sues city, owners, alleging negligence
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
The Siouxland Pickleball Association is finding more locations for tournaments and league play.
Pickleball Skyrockets in Siouxland

Latest News

Authorities secure the entrance to Mine Bank Trail, an access point to the rescue operation...
Plane destroyed after flying over DC, crashing in rural Virginia, leaving 4 dead
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) reacts after defeating the Philadelphia...
LIVE: Kansas City Chiefs visit White House to celebrate Super Bowl win
This May 2023 image released by the National Park Service shows a rare wolverine sighting in...
Young, wild and free: Wolverine spotted in California for only second time in last 100 years
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
Joy Hollow Girl Scout Camp will now be open to the general public and available for use when it...
Former Girl Scout camp now open to the public, adding to preserved lands in Northwest Iowa