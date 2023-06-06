Around Siouxland: Caddyshack Scramble Golf Tournament

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 11th Annual Caddyshack Scramble is set for Friday, June 16.

The event is put on by the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society, with money being raised for the Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is actually a program started by Dolly Parton, which provides books to children from birth to the age of five.

There are chapters of the Imagination Library all over the country, and the chapter in Siouxland is funded by United Way.

Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes is hosting the event, with a shotgun start set for 12:30 p.m. on June 16.

You can learn more about the Caddyshack Scramble and how to register here.

