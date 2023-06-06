Around Siouxland: Caddyshack Scramble Golf Tournament

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:44 PM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The 11th Annual Caddyshack Scramble is set for Friday, June 16.

The event is put on by the United Way of Siouxland’s Young Leaders Society, with money being raised for the Imagination Library. The Imagination Library is actually a program started by Dolly Parton, which provides books to children from birth to the age of five.

There are chapters of the Imagination Library all over the country, and the chapter in Siouxland is funded by United Way.

Two Rivers Golf Club in Dakota Dunes is hosting the event, with a shotgun start set for 12:30 p.m. on June 16.

You can learn more about the Caddyshack Scramble and how to register here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
Joy Hollow Girl Scout Camp will now be open to the general public and available for use when it...
Former Girl Scout camp now open to the public, adding to preserved lands in Northwest Iowa

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues
Around Siouxland: Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser
Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet
Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet
Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan High School ESA kick off event
Around Siouxland: Bishop Heelan High School’s ESA kick off event