Around Siouxland: Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 4:26 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue and Shawn Frankl’s Big Iron Gym are teaming up again to support animal welfare and adoption in Siouxland.

On Saturday, June 10, they’ll be hosting Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues at Big Iron Gym located at 505 Chamers Street in Sioux City. The event starts at 10 a.m. and includes a deadlift competition and a one-mile walk or run. There is a participation fee for anyone looking to enter either or both events and registering beforehand is preferred. All of the proceeds from the event go to Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

For the run, organizers say participants have the option to run or walk with an adoptable animal from Noah’s Hope.

You can learn more about the event and how to register here.

