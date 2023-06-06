City to look at short term extension for Long Lines rock climbing wall management

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The City of Sioux City wants to extend the contract with the company managing the climbing wall at Long Lines Family Recreation Center.

Sioux City Parks and Rec Director Matt Salvatore proposed a 2-to-3 month contract extension with Whitewater which is the company that manages the facility.

He said it is his understanding a temporary extension doesn’t need council approval.

Salvatore says this proposal will help fill the gap while the two sides are negotiating a possible permanent contract.

“I think they’re interested, they have some ideas to reduce the city’s investment into the climbing wall operations,” Salvatore said.

Under the current contract, Whitewater and the city are under agreement until the end of this month.

Mayor Bob Scott says he believes the climbing wall is an asset to the community, but he’s willing to look at cost effective alternatives.

