Estherville, IA adopts new fireworks ordinance

By KUOO Radio
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ESTHERVILLE, Iowa (KUOO) - A new ordinance regulating the use of fireworks in Estherville, Iowa is now on the books.

On Monday, the city council waived the 2nd and 3rd readings and adopted the revised measure.

Under the change, fireworks permits will only be granted to those that have at least one-and-a-half acres of land. The permits will be issued by city staff, without having to go first to the city council for approval. Fireworks can also only be discharged on dates spelled out in state law.

A first reading of the revised ordinance was held last month. The council wanted to expedite the process and gave final adoption at Monday’s meeting in order to have the change in place for this coming Fourth of July.

Council members hope the change will reduce the complaints city officials receive when it comes to fireworks being shot off.

