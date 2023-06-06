Fred Jackson, Larry Korver among former siouxland area coaches and athletes named to College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Being in Siouxland when someone is recognized nationally it is a big deal, and Northwestern has plenty to be proud of as Former Northwestern head coach Larry Korver is once again on the National Football Foundations ballot for induction into the College Football Hall of Fame.

Korver led the Red Raiders for 28 years, winning two national titles in 1973 and ‘83. He led Northwestern to 14 playoff appearances and 212 victories, coaching 32 All-Americans.

The football field in Orange City is named in his honor.

Also, on the NFF Ballot is former Sioux City Bandits Star running back Fred Jackson, before spending time with the Bandits Jackson was an undersized stud running back for Coe College,

At Coe, Jackson was a two time Iowa Conference MVP, and ran for 4,054 career yards and 47 career touchdowns. When with the Bandits Jackson ran for over 2000 yards in just two seasons.

Plenty of other notable stars from our area on the ballot as well, Lets run through the list here,

Iowa Hawkeye Tight End and former Mackey Award winner Dallas Clark is on the ballot, former Nebraska and Ohio Head Coach Frank Solich is also up for nomination.

UNI running back Carl Boyd is on the ballot, and hop in the way back machine Northern Iowas legendary football coach Clyde ”Buck” Starbeck is nominated Starbeck guided the Panthers to much success in the 30′s 40′s and 50′s.

