Funding approved for pedestrian bridge connecting Dakota Dunes, Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Local leaders approved funding for a bridge linking Iowa and South Dakota.

The Sioux City City Council approved the money for a pedestrian bridge, over the Big Sioux River, near Two Rivers Golf Course that will connect trails in Sioux City and Dakota Dunes.

After looking at different options it was decided that the new pedestrian bridge will be right where the old bridge is currently located that would connect over 40 Sioux City trails to the trails in Dakota Dunes, something that is looked to be exciting for both communities.

“It’s a quality of life thing that’s going to change both communities. Each community will be able to enjoy the others’ amenities, others’ trails,” Sioux City Parks & Rec Director Matt Salvatore said.

Half of the $2.7 million budget for construction will be covered by the city of Sioux City. The Dakota Dunes Community Improvement District will cover up to $140,000 of the cost. The rest will be covered by a Destination Iowa Grant, and private contributions. Sioux City Mayor Bob Scott said it’s beneficial to have Dakota Dunes on board in this project.

“They’re contributing to the cost, which is really a giant step. I’m very happy, and I’m glad that their community recognizes the benefit for both communities,” Scott said.

Sioux City Parks and Rec Director Matt Salvatore says the next step is to get permitting from the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers. After that, the bridge will be ordered. Construction will begin in 2024.

