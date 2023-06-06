Gehlen Catholic baseball cruises to sixth-straight win

LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - The Gehlen Catholic baseball team has jumped out to a strong start this season ranking 10th in the latest edition of the Iowa High School Baseball Coaches Association rankings. The Jays have won their past five games and were looking to keep the train rolling as they hosted Central Lyon.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Gehlen Catholic 10 Central Lyon 1 F

Westwood 14 Siouxland Christian 1 F

Akron-Westfield 8 H-M-S 0 F

Hinton 4 MMC/RU 2 F

Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F

Lawton-Bronson 10 OA-BCIG 6 F

MOC-FV 10 Sheldon 0 F

Softball:

Spirit Lake 10 Cherokee 0 F

Pocahontas Area 11 East Sac County 1 F

Newell-Fonda 6 Emmetsburg 0 F

DAkron-Westfield 10 H-M-S 6 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 11 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Hinton 8 MMC/RU 4 F

Kingsley-Pierson 4 MVAO-COU 1 F

Estherville LC 11 Spencer 1 F

Unity Christian 7 Trinity Christian 3 F

South O’Brien 17 West Sioux 5 F

