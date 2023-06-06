Goodwill of the Great Plains helps community members with the job-seeking process

STORM LAKE, Iowa (KTIV) - On Tuesday, Goodwill of the Great Plains celebrated 100 years of making a difference.

Goodwill’s territory stretches over 600 miles and includes every store in South Dakota, along with parts of Iowa, Nebraska and Minnesota. Tuesday, Goodwill made a stop at its Storm Lake, Iowa, store for a celebration and ribbon cutting. Goodwill will stop by each of its 21 stores as part of its anniversary tour. Storm Lake’s store has played an important role in the community since it opened in the late 1990s.

”We’ve been in the Storm Lake area since 1998, so 25 years,” said Briget Solomon, President & CEO of Goodwill of the Great Plains. “And it’s just really great. We have a job center that we’ve had for almost 10 years, so we’re really involved in the community helping job seekers, with certainly a place to donate and to shop. So just giving back to the community every day.”

Guests who visited Goodwill’s Storm Lake store Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. were able to get some free food, as well as a free 25% off coupon to do some shopping. Goodwill also had its mobile career center-- the Goodwill Career Cruiser-- in Storm Lake where locals could come and search for their next job. It’s that kind of support that’s a key piece of Goodwill’s mission.

”Helping connect job seekers to employment is really critical,” said Solomon. “We know that it can transform someone’s life. And so, that’s what we do, and we try to do that in every community that we have a presence.”

One way Goodwill of the Great Plains helps fulfill their mission of giving back to the community is through its job centers, like the one inside of the Storm Lake store. It’s been open for 9 years and gives locals the opportunity to fill out resumes and apply for jobs right in the store. Goodwill of the Great Plains also has 3 other job centers in Sioux City, Rapid City and Sioux Falls. And for people who don’t have the ability to get to one of them, there’s the Goodwill Career Cruiser: a mobile career center with 8 laptop workstations, a printer, and a large digital whiteboard where free resume building and computer literacy courses can be taught.

“It’s a chance to really give people the opportunity to apply for new jobs, work on resumes, upscale,” said Shawn Fick, Vice President of Mission Advancement for Goodwill of the Great Plains. “Anything and everything you can think of to make their career opportunities better.”

Additionally, through a partnership with Central Bank, people on the Career Cruiser can also take part in banking information courses. The Cruiser, which is based out of Sioux City, has only been in operation for about 9 months, but it’s already traveled as far west as Rapid City and as far north as Sioux Falls. Any business or organization in the Goodwill of the Great Plains region can schedule to have the cruiser come to their site free of charge.

“We’ll go to any community, any area within our territory that’s interested,” said Fick. “If we can find a need or place to set up, we’ll gladly go there.”

Another opportunity for Goodwill to connect with communities and connect people with jobs. If you’re interested in utilizing the Career Cruiser, you can reach out through its Facebook page.

Goodwill of the Great Plains began as the Wall Street Mission in Sioux City in 1890.

