Iowa Task Force 1 Sioux City Division returns home after being sent to Davenport apartment collapse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -The Sioux City members of Iowa Task Force 1 returned home Tuesday afternoon after deploying last week to Davenport, Iowa.

The urban search and rescue team’s mission was to render aid following last Sunday’s apartment collapse. They arrived in Davenport early Friday to help find the three men missing underneath the rubble of that building.

Ultimately, their goal was to provide closure to families whose loved ones were missing.

”So there’s a lot of emotions, you want to provide that recovering and grieving process for the families, that at least they know they were located and recovered for them to have that period of grief,” said Lt. Joe Rodriguez, from the Iowa Task Force 1 Sioux City Division.

The three people that they were searching for were found, unfortunately, all of them were deceased.

