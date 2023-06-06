Kingsley-Pierson baseball & softball keep gaining momentum with road wins
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Kingsley-Pierson Panthers enter the week undefeated on the basepaths and ranked second in class 1A in the latest IHSBCA rankings.
The Cats would look to make it 10 in a row when they took the trip to Mapleton to take on the Maple Valley Anton Oto Charter Oak Ute Rams.
Final Scores:
Baseball:
Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F
Westwood 14 Siouxland Christian 1 F
Gehlen Catholic 10 Central Lyon 1 F
Akron-Westfield 8 H-M-S 0 F
Hinton 4 MMC/RU 2 F
Lawton-Bronson 10 OA-BCIG 6 F
MOC-FV 10 Sheldon 0 F
Softball:
Spirit Lake 10 Cherokee 0 F
Pocahontas Area 11 East Sac County 1 F
Newell-Fonda 6 Emmetsburg 0 F
DAkron-Westfield 10 H-M-S 6 F
Remsen St. Mary’s 11 Harris-Lake Park 0 F
Hinton 8 MMC/RU 4 F
Kingsley-Pierson 4 MVAO-COU 1 F
Estherville LC 11 Spencer 1 F
Unity Christian 7 Trinity Christian 3 F
South O’Brien 17 West Sioux 5 F
