Kingsley-Pierson baseball & softball keep gaining momentum with road wins

By Morgan Jones and Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:52 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MAPLETON, Iowa (KTIV) - The Kingsley-Pierson Panthers enter the week undefeated on the basepaths and ranked second in class 1A in the latest IHSBCA rankings.

The Cats would look to make it 10 in a row when they took the trip to Mapleton to take on the Maple Valley Anton Oto Charter Oak Ute Rams.

Final Scores:

Baseball:

Kingsley-Pierson 12 MVAO/COU 2 F

Westwood 14 Siouxland Christian 1 F

Gehlen Catholic 10 Central Lyon 1 F

Akron-Westfield 8 H-M-S 0 F

Hinton 4 MMC/RU 2 F

Lawton-Bronson 10 OA-BCIG 6 F

MOC-FV 10 Sheldon 0 F

Softball:

Spirit Lake 10 Cherokee 0 F

Pocahontas Area 11 East Sac County 1 F

Newell-Fonda 6 Emmetsburg 0 F

DAkron-Westfield 10 H-M-S 6 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 11 Harris-Lake Park 0 F

Hinton 8 MMC/RU 4 F

Kingsley-Pierson 4 MVAO-COU 1 F

Estherville LC 11 Spencer 1 F

Unity Christian 7 Trinity Christian 3 F

South O’Brien 17 West Sioux 5 F

