Maddie & Tae to perform inside Anthem this summer

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Sioux City has announced Maddie & Tae are set to perform inside Anthem on Friday, Aug. 4.

Tickets for the concert go on sale Friday, June 9 at 10 a.m. and can be purchased at www.hardrockcasinosiouxcity.com or in-person at the Rock Shop. All events in Anthem are for guests 21 and older. The concert is to start at 8 p.m. on Aug. 4.

Maddie & Tae are an award-winning duo who channel their unbreakable bond, honest songwriting and “some of the tightest harmonies on Music Row” (Rolling Stone) into their new collection of songs Through The Madness Vol. 2. Maddie Font and Taylor Kerr co-wrote each of the project’s tracks, as well as all 8 songs on Through The Madness Vol. 1.

The pair drew praise for their Gold-certified The Way It Feels album, including the Double Platinum-certified No. 1 hit, “Die From A Broken Heart.” With “Die From A Broken Heart” topping the country airplay charts, Maddie & Tae became the first and only female twosome with multiple No. 1s.

Maddie & Tae first broke out in 2013 with their Platinum-selling smash, “Girl In A Country Song,” which took Country radio by storm, skyrocketing to the top of the charts and establishing them as only the third female duo in 70 years to top the Country Airplay charts. They recently took home Group/Duo Video of the Year (“Woman You Got”) at the CMT Music Awards and are nominated an eighth time for Vocal Duo of the Year at the 56th CMA Awards.

For additional information, visit www.maddieandtae.com.

