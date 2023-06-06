A mostly sunny day with a chance of a few showers this afternoon.

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Tuesday, Siouxland. This morning, we are in the 50s and 60s across much of the region, with a few areas in the low 70s. We also have some fog developing across the region this morning as well.

Today you can expect mostly sunny skies with temperatures getting into the upper 80s and low 90s across the region, with wind out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Then this afternoon, there is a chance of a few isolated showers developing across the region, but not everyone will see a shower today. Then tonight’s lows will be in the 50s and 60s with wind on the calm side out of the southeast.

Tomorrow we are forecasting a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy day with a chance of a shower or two in the morning hours, but by the afternoon, once highs climb into the upper 80s and low 90s, we will see a chance of some severe weather.

The Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a Marginal Risk of severe weather, with the main threats being hail and strong winds.

The rest of the work week will be warm and somewhat humid, with the possibility of afternoon thunderstorms and showers. Our next best chance of widespread severe weather will be Friday night into Saturday.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details are coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.