Nebraska Farm Bureau partners with SpaceX’s Starlink to expand broadband connection

By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 12:39 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - High-speed broadband access is expanding in Nebraska via satellites.

Announced Tuesday, Nebraska Farm Bureau members can now sign up for SpaceX’s Starlink service.

Starlink is an internet service that provides high-speed, low-latency broadband internet through low-Earth satellites.

While some might not think of agriculture as a technology-heavy sector, Nebraska Farm Bureau President Mark McHargue says the industry is growing more and more reliant on technology.

”We also need it not only in the farm yard, but we also need it out in the fields and out in the backside of that hill. We have the ability to put tags in cows’ ears and monitor their movements and that kind of stuff. So, there’s things coming that we haven’t even thought about that are going to be standard in a couple of years and that is all going to be contingent on connectivity,” said McHargue.

McHargue says when members sign up, they will get the first two months of service free, a $200 value.

The goal is to expand the internet into rural Nebraska and fill the pockets of slow service in larger areas. He says you do not have to be a farmer or rancher to become a member of the Nebraska Farm Bureau.

