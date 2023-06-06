Phase 1 of construction on Highway 75 in Sioux Center, IA is underway

The west side of Highway 75 in Sioux Center in between 20th St. South and 13th St. South
The west side of Highway 75 in Sioux Center in between 20th St. South and 13th St. South(KTIV)
By Ervin Dohmen
Jun. 6, 2023
SIOUX CENTER, Iowa (KTIV) - In April, construction crews began construction on Highway 75 in Sioux Center, Iowa.

Since starting construction a couple of months ago, crews have been able to get a lot done including utility work and putting up temporary stoplights.

“The early stages have gone really well, obviously weather has been pretty favorable, we haven’t had a lot of rain that has been able to stop us,” said Murray Hulstein, the Sioux Center Utilities Manager.

The whole west side of the road on Highway 75 stretching from 20th St. South to 13th St. South has been torn up, that is part of phase one of a three-phase project that plans to conclude in 2025.

“The first phase is actually slightly under budget which we were kind of excited to see, with all of the inflationary increases that we’ve seen over the last several years on a lot of different projects,” said Scott Wynja, Sioux Center’s City Manager.

The city will pay $17 million, and the Iowa DOT will pay the difference of the $52 million project.

City funding will come from a variety of sources including tax increment financing, grants, and road use tax funds.

“First of all we want this to improve our safety on Highway 75, and that’s our main goal, but with that goal we want this highway to be efficient for many generations to come,” said Hulstein.

City officials said with their community growing, they want to maintain a beneficial and aesthetically pleasing corridor to help those who live in the community and people that are passing through.

Tuesday was a big day for the future of the construction on Highway 75.

The city submitted its final design plans for phases two and three, they expect the bidding for those phases to begin in October.

