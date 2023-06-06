Rain chances not done yet with a few stronger storms possible Wednesday

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It was yet another day of isolated thunderstorms in Siouxland with most of today’s activity happening in eastern Siouxland.

While most of today’s storms will come to an end early in the night, there will be a chance of a few thundershowers holding together into the nighttime hours (mainly in eastern Siouxland) with lows in the low to mid 60s.

Wednesday will give us yet another day where some thunderstorms will be scattered across the area, and later in the day some of those could be a bit stronger that could result in a little bit of hail and wind in the region.

The Storm Prediction Center has central Siouxland in a “marginal risk” of severe weather which is the lowest level of their five point scale.

Aside from the storm chances, it will be another warm day with highs in the upper 80s.

Thursday is looking like an overall drier day although a few thundershowers will have a small chance of making to the KTIV viewing region with highs in the low to mid 80s.

Both Friday and Saturday are looking like days with scattered thunderstorm chances with highs in the mid 80s on Friday and the lower 80s on Saturday.

After that, we may finally see a change in our weather pattern.

