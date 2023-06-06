Sioux City Council approves funding for IPB Ice Center locker room expansion

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council approved plans and specifications for construction of an addition to the IBP Ice Center locker room.

The plans were created by FEH design of Sioux City, and will include the addition of three locker rooms, a weight room, coaches office, restrooms and a shower. The project will cost $1.7 million.

It will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money, facility sponsorships, private donations, and general obligation bonds.

Mayor Bob Scott says a majority of the project’s cost will be covered by fundraising.

Scott said this project will allow the addition of a girl’s locker room, which is something he said is important.

Bids for the project will be received June 13, and construction should be complete by June of 2024.

