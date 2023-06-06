Sioux City Council approves funding for IPB Ice Center locker room expansion

the project is $1.7 million.
the project is $1.7 million.(KTIV)
By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:03 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Council approved plans and specifications for construction of an addition to the IBP Ice Center locker room.

The plans were created by FEH design of Sioux City, and will include the addition of three locker rooms, a weight room, coaches office, restrooms and a shower. The project will cost $1.7 million.

It will be paid for with American Rescue Plan Act money, facility sponsorships, private donations, and general obligation bonds.

Mayor Bob Scott says a majority of the project’s cost will be covered by fundraising.

Scott said this project will allow the addition of a girl’s locker room, which is something he said is important.

Bids for the project will be received June 13, and construction should be complete by June of 2024.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
Aurora multi-fatal crash
Four dead in Missouri after car hits several motorcycles
Accident near NPPD substation causes power outage
Some Dakota County residents without power after an accident near substation
The Siouxland Pickleball Association is finding more locations for tournaments and league play.
Pickleball Skyrockets in Siouxland

Latest News

KP VS MVAOCOU BB AND SB
Gehlen Catholic baseball cruises to sixth-straight win
Short term contract extension proposed for climbing gym in Sioux City
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Funding approved for new pedestrian bridge connecting Sioux City and Dakota Dunes