Sioux City Council passes second reading of employee residency requirement extension

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 5, 2023 at 10:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - City leaders have passed the second of three readings of an ordinance change allowing Sioux City staff to live further outside of city limits, It will have its final reading, next week.

The ordinance change would allow city workers to live 30 miles outside of city limits. Right now, the ordinance only allows city workers to live 10 miles outside of city limits.

City Manager Bob Padmore said research of past applicants showed the current residency requirement was a reason they often declined city employment.

