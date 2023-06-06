Sioux City gym hosting fundraiser for Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local gym is hosting a fundraising event this weekend to benefit Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

Big Iron Gym in Sioux City has opened signups for their second annual ‘Pull for Pups & Run 4 Rescues’ event; where contestants will pull their bodyweight in deadlifts and run a mile, each rep on the bar will take time off their mile. The top two finishers for men and women will take home a prize.

Registration is $25 with all proceeds going towards Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue.

“I feel a great sense of pride with the community involvement that we’ve had with them,” said Big Iron’s Co-owner Caitlin Frankl. “I know that we have a ton of members who have adopted from Noah’s Hope, and a lot of their members actively work out at Big Iron. We feel really good about supporting them. Last year we really kicked butt and raised $11,000.”

For the mile run, competitors will even be able to run with pups that are available for adoption through Noah’s Hope and help the available pups socialize with new people.

“It’s so nice to do community outreaches like this. All of these dogs are in our foster homes, so it’s nice to get out and meet the public and let them socialize with new things, new sounds, and just meet different people,” said Noah’s Hope Board Member Crystal Kaylor. “They’ll be outside, so anyone can come by and meet them; we’ll also have a food truck there and Noah’s Hope merchandise for sale.”

Registration for ‘Pull for Pups & Run 4 Rescues’ is open until the event begins at 10 a.m. Saturday morning. You can learn how to register for the event here.

