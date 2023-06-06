Sioux City public schools looking to hire more bus drivers, offering free training

By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Community School District is upping the ante to bring in more bus drivers.

In addition to higher wages and signing bonuses, the district said they’ll even offer free training this summer to inexperienced drivers to help them get their CDL.

While the district said it can currently cover all its routes with the staff they have, it would still like to hire a few more full-time drivers.

“I don’t think there are ever enough drivers. Currently, we have several open positions. The more people we get hired the better off we are for the school year. We would like to have an ample supply for the Fall,” said Transportation Supervisor SCCSD Doug Stewart.

If you’re interested in learning more about the job, the district is holding another driver hiring event on Thursday, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at North High School.

