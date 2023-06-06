Siouxland hosts rare all female wildland firefighting camp

WESTFIELD, Iowa (KTIV) - It’s a first-of-its-kind firefighting event right here in Siouxland. The “Trailblazers Academy,” an all-female prescribed fire camp, is underway at the Broken Kettle Grasslands near Westfield, Iowa.

Some thirty students, and nine instructors, are living and working at Camp Joy Hollow, learning and teaching new wildland firefighting skills. Putting fire down then putting it out, with an all-female crew.

The Nature Conservancy (TNC) estimates only 10% of national wildland firefighters are women. And that’s what makes the Trailblazers Academy so special.

“And so they’re going to school and getting biology or wildlife degrees and going on and doing fire and cutting trees. And they can do it just as well or better than their male counterparts,” said Amy Crouch, the Little Sioux Project Director for The Nature Conservancy.

Campers learn how to start fires for prescribed burns, and then how to put them out using hand tools. They also learn radio communications under the guidance of female instructors.

“We also have a lot of people who work with landowners and advise them on fire, but have not done fire themselves before. So they want to get hands-on and learn about that,” said Crouch.

Some students are full-time wildland firefighters, while others work in nature resource jobs and often find themselves called to conduct prescribed burns.

Campers came to the Trailblazers Academy from both near and far. One camper we spoke with traveled all the way from Florida just for the chance to spend a few days with an all-female crew.

“Being able to support and learn from each other and our experiences as females in this industry. I will always hop on an opportunity to be able to do that,” said Kellyn Ursin, a forest ranger with the Florida Forest Service.

The academy was sponsored by TNC and was free for students. If you’d like to take part next year, keep an eye on the Facebook page for “The Nature Conservancy in Iowa.”

