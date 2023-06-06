What to know about the ‘100 deadliest days for teen drivers’

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Memorial Day kicked off the ‘100 deadliest days for teen drivers.’

This is the period between Memorial Day and Labor Day when there is an increase in teen drivers out on the roadways.

Shawn Steward with AAA says it is also a period characterized by heightened dangers for everyone operating a vehicle.

“We see a big increase in fatalities and crashes during the summer. More than 7,300 people died in crashes involving teen drivers over a ten-year period from 2012 through 2021 during that summer period,” said Steward.

He listed some contributing factors to the increase in danger.

“During the summer, there is a lot more unstructured time for teens to be on the road. They are out of school. There are a lot more hours for teens to be driving,” said Steward.

He also emphasized the importance of proper education for young drivers and the impact it can have.

“Drivers ed is crucial; every teen driver should have some sort of driver training,” said Steward.

Jim Trett has been a driving instructor for 42 years. He currently instructs at Washington High School.

He says the ‘100 deadliest days for teen drivers’ is a key point he mentions to students.

“In the classroom, that’s a huge emphasis, without any question. This time of the year, there are increased vehicles, there are motorcycles, there are kids on their pedal bikes, there are all kinds of different people driving,” said Trett.

He had a recommendation for all drivers.

“The biggest thing is to be on time, start ahead of time, don’t be late so that you don’t have to be in a rush, and that’s really the biggest thing,” said Trett.

Steward recommends parents sit down with teen drivers and remind them of the dangers while on the roadways.

