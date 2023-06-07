Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:03 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A block party is coming to Cook Park.

Unity in the Community Sioux City is hosting a block party. You can get some food, enjoy some entertainment, and partake in giveaways.

Unity in the Community Annual Block Party will take place Saturday, June 17 at Cook Park in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol...
K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Caddyshack Scramble Golf Tournament
Around Siouxland: Caddyshack Scramble Golf Tournament
Around Siouxland: Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues
Around Siouxland: Pull for Pups and Run 4 Rescues
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser
Around Siouxland: Safe Place golf tournament fundraiser
Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet
Around Siouxland: FlyWheel Supply Power of the Past Show and Swap Meet