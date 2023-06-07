Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A block party is coming to Cook Park.

Unity in the Community Sioux City is hosting a block party. You can get some food, enjoy some entertainment, and partake in giveaways.

Unity in the Community Annual Block Party will take place Saturday, June 17 at Cook Park in Sioux City.

If you need more information, you can visit their Facebook page here.

