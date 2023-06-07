Dace Ave. bridge reopens to traffic

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A major road construction project in Sioux City is now finished.

Tuesday afternoon, the city reopened the Dace Avenue bridge over the Floyd River to traffic, allowing vehicles coming from downtown Sioux City to more easily access the Old Stockyards.

That bridge was closed for most of 2022 to rebuild the bridge over the Floyd River.

It briefly reopened from January to April of this year, but it closed again in mid-April to allow for final touches on the project, including new pavement on the approach to the bridge.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.