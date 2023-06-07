Farmers market in Sgt. Bluff is open for the season

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Another Siouxland farmers market opened up for the season Wednesday.

Sergeant Bluff kicked off its farmers market with vendors lined up in the parking lot between the Sergeant Bluff pool and Highway 75.

People could buy honey, jams, sauces, cupcakes, freeze-dried candies and even jewelry.

The market is a chance for smaller vendors to reach people in the community. For one vendor it was her first time at a farmers market.

“I actually went to school at Sergeant Bluff so I liked the environment and the people here so I’m excited to share my freeze-dried treats with everyone here at Sergeant Bluff,” said Vianna Hobbs, Red Valley Freeze Dried Treats Vendor.

Sergeant Bluff’s Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Sept. 27.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.