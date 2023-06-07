Farmers market in Sgt. Bluff is open for the season

Customers at Sergeant Bluff Farmers Market
Customers at Sergeant Bluff Farmers Market(KTIV)
By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:39 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SERGEANT BLUFF, Iowa (KTIV) - Another Siouxland farmers market opened up for the season Wednesday.

Sergeant Bluff kicked off its farmers market with vendors lined up in the parking lot between the Sergeant Bluff pool and Highway 75.

People could buy honey, jams, sauces, cupcakes, freeze-dried candies and even jewelry.

The market is a chance for smaller vendors to reach people in the community. For one vendor it was her first time at a farmers market.

“I actually went to school at Sergeant Bluff so I liked the environment and the people here so I’m excited to share my freeze-dried treats with everyone here at Sergeant Bluff,” said Vianna Hobbs, Red Valley Freeze Dried Treats Vendor.

Sergeant Bluff’s Farmers Market will be open every Wednesday from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. until Sept. 27.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol...
K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

One of the schools that would benefit from the possible grant money
Sioux City public schools are looking to hire more teachers and staff
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party
Albrecht Cycle Shop's Service Manager works on a bike.
What you need to do before taking your bike out for RAGBRAI
Mike Pence formally announces his presidential bid at Ankeny, Iowa