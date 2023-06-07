Former Cresco Boy Scout leader arrested for child abuse

James Hughes
James Hughes(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 1:49 PM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
CRESCO, Iowa (KCRG) - On Wednesday, officials arrested a 73-year-old Iowa man on several warrants relating to a historical sex abuse investigation.

In March 2021, police received a report regarding sexual abuse that had occurred between James Hughes and a juvenile boy scout over the course of several years. During a subsequent investigation, officials learned of other instances of historical sexual abuse occurring between Hughes and other juvenile boy scouts.

Hughes was charged with:

  • Four counts of Sexual Abuse in the Third Degree
  • Six counts of Lascivious Conduct with a Minor

Officials say some of the reported instances spanned more than a decade and involve five separate victims.

