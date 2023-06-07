Frustrations boil over in Explorers loss to rival Sioux Falls

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 11:19 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB

Emmetsburg 3 Humboldt 0 F

North Union 15 West Hancock 1 F

West Monona 15 Boyer Valley 0 F

Le Mars 3 Bishop Heelan 8 F

Sioux Center 7 Central Lyon 5 F

Harris-Lake Park 10 George-Little Rock 2 F

Estherville LC 2 Newell-Fonda 0 F

Sgt. Bluff-Luton 12 S.C. North 2 F

Spirit Lake 6 Sioux Central 1 F

Remsen St. Mary’s 17 Unity Christian 0 F

River Valley 12 Western Christian 8 F

BB

North Union 11 West Hancock 7 F

Akron-Westfield 6 Alta-Aurelia 1 F

Lewis Central 11 Denison-Schleswig 1 F

Hinton 11 Lawton-Bronson 1 F

Bishop Heelan 8 Le Mars 2 F

Cherokee 16 Manson-NW Web 2 F

Kingsley-Pierson 10 MMC/RU 3 F

Spencer 13 Pocahontas Area 7 F

Ridge View 7 South O’Brien 2 F

MOC-FV 4 Spirit Lake 2 F

MLB

NY Mets 4 Atlanta 6 F

LOS 8 Cincinnati 9 F

Boston 5 Cleveland 4 F

San Francisco 10 Colorado 4 F

Chicago Cubs 4 LA Angels 7 8

Kansas City 1 Miami 6 F

Baltimore 3 Milwaukee 4 F/10

Chicago WSox 3 NY Yankees 2 F

Detroit 0 Philadelphia 1 F

Oakland 11 Pittsburgh 2 F

Seattle 4 San Diego 1 9

Minnesota 0 Tampa Bay 7 F

St. Louis 4 Texas 6 F

Houston 1 Toronto 5 F

Arizona 10 Washington 5 F

