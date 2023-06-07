Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pork Tenderloin

Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Grilled Pork Tenderloin(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KTIV) - Our second dish for the 2023 Grillin’ With News 4 season is a delicious grilled pork tenderloin.

Prep TimeCook Time
45 mins25 mins

Ingredients

  • Prairie Fresh pork tenderloin
  • Brown sugar
  • Garlic
  • Salt and pepper

Directions

  1. Using a gas or charcoal grill, get the grill temperature to 350 F.
  2. Coat the outside of the tenderloin liberally with brown sugar, garlic, salt and pepper.
  3. Let tenderloin sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
  4. Place tenderloin on the grill for 25 minutes (turning every 8 minutes) or until internal temperature is 145 F.
  5. Pull off the grill and let rest for 10-15 minutes.
  6. Slice and enjoy.

