Grillin’ With News 4: Grilled Pork Tenderloin
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:17 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
(KTIV) - Our second dish for the 2023 Grillin’ With News 4 season is a delicious grilled pork tenderloin.
|Prep Time
|Cook Time
|45 mins
|25 mins
Ingredients
- Prairie Fresh pork tenderloin
- Brown sugar
- Garlic
- Salt and pepper
Directions
- Using a gas or charcoal grill, get the grill temperature to 350 F.
- Coat the outside of the tenderloin liberally with brown sugar, garlic, salt and pepper.
- Let tenderloin sit at room temperature for 30 minutes.
- Place tenderloin on the grill for 25 minutes (turning every 8 minutes) or until internal temperature is 145 F.
- Pull off the grill and let rest for 10-15 minutes.
- Slice and enjoy.
