KTIV welcomes Katie Copple to the team

Katie Copple
Katie Copple(KTIV)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 12:12 PM CDT
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - KTIV, the leading news station in Siouxland, announces the addition of Katie Copple to their esteemed team.

Katie, a Siouxland native with a deep passion for covering news in her hometown, will be joining KTIV as an Anchor/Reporter.

“I am delighted to welcome Katie Copple to our news family,” said KTIV Vice President and General Manager Bridget Breen. “With her extensive experience in broadcast journalism and her dedication to delivering accurate and compelling news stories, we are confident that Katie will be an invaluable asset to our team.”

Katie Copple brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to KTIV, having previously served as an Anchor/Reporter for Siouxland News KMEG/KPTH. During her tenure there, she consistently exhibited exceptional journalistic skills, establishing herself as a trusted source of news in the Siouxland community.

Being a Siouxland native, Katie possesses an intimate understanding of the region’s unique stories, its people, and the issues that matter most to the community. Her passion for bringing these stories to light, combined with her dedication to journalistic integrity, make her a perfect fit for KTIV’s commitment to providing accurate, timely, and comprehensive news coverage to our viewers. 

Katie’s first day is July 10th.

