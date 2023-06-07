One person detained after high-speed crash on I-29 Riverside Exit

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called out to a car crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7pm, near the on-ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Riverside Boulevard.

Witnesses say the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of I-29. That’s when witnesses say, it cut across all lanes of traffic at the last minute to exit at Riverside Boulevard. On the exit ramp, the vehicle didn’t stop, left the roadway toward a field, hit a fence, went airborne, and then rolled several times.

Investigators say the only person in the vehicle managed to get out on their own and was seen running away from the vehicle.

“There is a report of this vehicle being reported stolen. The VIN number has not been confirmed at this time,” said Sgt. Josh Tyler of the Sioux City Police Department.

Police detained the driver. That driver was then taken to a local hospital to have any injuries treated.

