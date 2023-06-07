One person detained after high-speed crash on I-29 Riverside Exit

By Acacia Phillips
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 9:33 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Police and Sioux City Fire Rescue were called out to a car crash Tuesday night.

The crash happened shortly after 7pm, near the on-ramp to the southbound lanes of Interstate 29 at Riverside Boulevard.

Witnesses say the SUV was traveling at a high rate of speed in the southbound lanes of I-29. That’s when witnesses say, it cut across all lanes of traffic at the last minute to exit at Riverside Boulevard. On the exit ramp, the vehicle didn’t stop, left the roadway toward a field, hit a fence, went airborne, and then rolled several times.

Investigators say the only person in the vehicle managed to get out on their own and was seen running away from the vehicle.

“There is a report of this vehicle being reported stolen. The VIN number has not been confirmed at this time,” said Sgt. Josh Tyler of the Sioux City Police Department.

Police detained the driver. That driver was then taken to a local hospital to have any injuries treated.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Four people were killed near Aurora, Missouri, Saturday when a car crossed the center lane and...
51-year-old woman charged in crash that killed 4 motorcyclists
A look at The Davenport, one week after the building partially collapsed, Sunday, June 4, 2023,...
3 killed in Iowa building collapse; lawsuits say owner didn’t warn residents of danger
Joy Hollow Girl Scout Camp will now be open to the general public and available for use when it...
Former Girl Scout camp now open to the public, adding to preserved lands in Northwest Iowa

Latest News

Rachelle Rawson turns her hardships into hopefulness and purpose.
Siouxland mom turns hardships into hopefulness & purpose
Woodbury County, IA logo
Speed to be reduced on portion of Correctionville Road
A bridge connecting downtown Sioux City with its Old Stockyards area is back open after being...
Dace Ave. bridge reopens to traffic
Sioux City gym hosting fundraiser for Noah’s Hope Animal Rescue