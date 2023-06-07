Sioux City public schools are looking to hire more teachers and staff

One of the schools that would benefit from the possible grant money
One of the schools that would benefit from the possible grant money(KTIV)
By Joe McMahan
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 5:42 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local committee focused on student achievement wants Sioux City’s schools to use millions of education dollars to help students in the district improve their reading skills.

The Sioux City Community School District plans to hire eight teachers for the Title 1 reading program using $2 million in additional funding.

The district is also exploring a separate program funded by an early intervention grant that will help support reading students in kindergarten through 3rd grades at Liberty, Irving and Hunt Elementary Schools.

“We work closely with our funding to put interventionists and teachers that can support reading and math at the early levels with the students that have the need at those schools,” said Director of Elementary Education for SCCSD Dr. Brian Burnight.

Those three schools were chosen because of their high percentage of at-risk students.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
Police: Driver to face charges after high-speed crash along I-29
Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol...
K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Customers at Sergeant Bluff Farmers Market
Farmers market in Sgt. Bluff is open for the season
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party
Around Siouxland: Unity in the Community Block Party
Albrecht Cycle Shop's Service Manager works on a bike.
What you need to do before taking your bike out for RAGBRAI
Mike Pence formally announces his presidential bid at Ankeny, Iowa