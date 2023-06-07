Sioux City public schools are looking to hire more teachers and staff

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A local committee focused on student achievement wants Sioux City’s schools to use millions of education dollars to help students in the district improve their reading skills.

The Sioux City Community School District plans to hire eight teachers for the Title 1 reading program using $2 million in additional funding.

The district is also exploring a separate program funded by an early intervention grant that will help support reading students in kindergarten through 3rd grades at Liberty, Irving and Hunt Elementary Schools.

“We work closely with our funding to put interventionists and teachers that can support reading and math at the early levels with the students that have the need at those schools,” said Director of Elementary Education for SCCSD Dr. Brian Burnight.

Those three schools were chosen because of their high percentage of at-risk students.

