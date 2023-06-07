Siouxland could see some strong to severe thunderstorms later today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, much of Siouxland is in the 60s and low 70s with calm wind. Eastern Siouxland is dealing with a few isolated showers moving through this morning as much of the region remains dry.

Today we are forecasting highs to get into the 80s and low 90s across the region with partly cloudy skies and wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you live in eastern Siouxland, you will be seeing more clouds and rain showers today, so highs will be cooler.

This afternoon and evening, we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop along I-29, so the Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a marginal risk of severe weather. The main risk is hail and damaging winds. These risks are also on the lower end.

Tonight, you can expect lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and the slight chance of an isolated shower moving through the region.

The rest of the work week will see the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as highs climb into the 80s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details are coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.