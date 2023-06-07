Siouxland could see some strong to severe thunderstorms later today

**Marginal Risk of severe weather for much of Siouxland this evening**
By Jacob Howard
Published: Jun. 7, 2023 at 7:08 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Wednesday, Siouxland. This morning, much of Siouxland is in the 60s and low 70s with calm wind. Eastern Siouxland is dealing with a few isolated showers moving through this morning as much of the region remains dry.

Today we are forecasting highs to get into the 80s and low 90s across the region with partly cloudy skies and wind out of the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour. If you live in eastern Siouxland, you will be seeing more clouds and rain showers today, so highs will be cooler.

This afternoon and evening, we could see some strong to severe thunderstorms develop along I-29, so the Storm Prediction Center has put much of Siouxland under a marginal risk of severe weather. The main risk is hail and damaging winds. These risks are also on the lower end.

Tonight, you can expect lows in the 60s with partly cloudy skies and the slight chance of an isolated shower moving through the region.

The rest of the work week will see the chance of afternoon showers and thunderstorms as highs climb into the 80s.

I have all the details in the attached video, and the latest details are coming up on News 4 at Noon.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Christopher Winn
Siouxland’s Most Wanted: Christopher Winn
Storm Lake teen accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill a 7-year-old
Car crash southbound I-29, Riverside Exit
One person detained after high-speed crash on I-29 Riverside Exit
The Cobb County Police Department said that a police K-9 died of heat stroke while in a patrol...
K-9 dies of heat stroke after air conditioning malfunctions in police car, authorities say
Authorities said his uncle was able to pull the boy to the bank, but then began struggling in...
17-year-old, uncle drown trying to save each other, authorities say

Latest News

Future Traqk
Rain chances not done yet with a few stronger storms possible Wednesday
Future Traqk
Rain chances not done yet with a few stronger storms possible Wednesday
A mostly sunny day with a chance of a few showers this afternoon.
A mostly sunny day with a chance of a few showers this afternoon.
A mostly sunny day with a chance of a few showers this afternoon.