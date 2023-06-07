Speed to be reduced on portion of Correctionville Road

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Jun. 6, 2023 at 8:54 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Woodbury County supervisors have voted to reduce speed on a stretch of Correctionville Road near Sioux City.

That portion of Correctionville Road is near Camp High Hopes, which is east of the Sioux City city limits.

The speed limit was 55 mile per hour. With Tuesday night’s vote of the county board, the speed limit on that stretch of Correctionville Road will be 35 miles per hour.

The change was finalized by County Engineer Mark Nahra with approval from the county board following a speed study.

