Thundershowers possible tomorrow

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The theme lately has been hot days with chances of showers and thunderstorms in the later portions of the day. That pattern looks to continue still for the coming days.

Tonight, showers and thunderstorms remain a possibility, but we are no longer under any risk of severe weather tonight. Lows will be in the lower 60s.

Isolated thundershowers will be possible tomorrow, especially in eastern Siouxland in the morning to afternoon hours. It won’t be as hot as today, but still warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Showers and thunderstorms are possible once again Saturday. Highs will be in the mid 80s.

Things appear to finally calm down as we get into Sunday. Lows overnight into early Sunday morning will be in the upper 50s.

During the day on Sunday, it won’t be too bad! Highs for the day will be much more pleasant in the upper 70s and lots of sunshine will hang out overhead throughout the day.

Lows overnight into Monday will remain mild in the mid 50s. Skies will stay mostly clear overnight.

Monday, we’ll pick back up into the lower 80s with another sunshine-filled day.

Tuesday will be another day to enjoy outside with plenty of sun and highs in the low to mid 80s.

