Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest

By KTIV Staff
Published: Jun. 8, 2023 at 5:46 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Camp High Hopes has two delicious rib-related events coming up in June.

The first one is Rib Fest Roadside on June 10. This event goes from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. and gives people the chance to get some delicious ribs for themselves. Anyone can come down to the Hard Rock at 111 3rd Street, Sioux City to buy ribs for the BBQ season.

Then on June 24, the camp will be having its annual Rib Fest from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m., also at the Hard Rock. Festivalgoers will have the chance to partake in plenty of BBQ treats while enjoying live music.

Both events raise money for Camp High Hopes. You can learn more about the events here.

Around Siouxland: Rib Fest Roadside and Rib Fest
